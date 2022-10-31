The Kerala High Court on Monday came to a grinding halt after advocates decided to boycott the day’s session in protest the way the state police in certain cases have turned against lawyers.

On Monday morning when the court opened its session, only the government counsel’s appeared, while the other advocates did not turn up.

The decision to boycott came following an urgent meeting of the Advocates Association.

In response, the judges have posted all the cases listed for Monday to another date.

Monday’s development comes after three advocates, counsel for Congress legislator Eldhose Kunnappilly who secured anticipatory bail after a former lady friend alleged rape charges against him, were also named as accused.

The local police probing the case against Eldhose registered a case against the three advocates after the lady said they tried to settle the case through conciliatory talks which was held at their office.

20221031-133202