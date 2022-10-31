INDIA

Kerala HC advocates boycott day’s session

NewsWire
0
0

The Kerala High Court on Monday came to a grinding halt after advocates decided to boycott the day’s session in protest the way the state police in certain cases have turned against lawyers.

On Monday morning when the court opened its session, only the government counsel’s appeared, while the other advocates did not turn up.

The decision to boycott came following an urgent meeting of the Advocates Association.

In response, the judges have posted all the cases listed for Monday to another date.

Monday’s development comes after three advocates, counsel for Congress legislator Eldhose Kunnappilly who secured anticipatory bail after a former lady friend alleged rape charges against him, were also named as accused.

The local police probing the case against Eldhose registered a case against the three advocates after the lady said they tried to settle the case through conciliatory talks which was held at their office.

20221031-133202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gold smuggling case accused Kerala bureaucrat Sivasankar’s VRS request rejected

    Deaths take place in states with no liquor ban too: Bihar...

    Indian team in a better position from batting perspective, have four...

    Akali Dal seeks probe into extending ‘shelter’ to Ansari