The Kerala High Court has come to the aid of a German woman and staying her exit visa, after she approached the court alleging sexual harassment by the General Secretary of a NGO here.

The German woman had come as a volunteer teacher to working with the NGO here, but a difference of opinion cropped up with a top official of the NGO.

One morning, she got the news that her visa has been cancelled and she was asked to leave latest by September 10.

The NGO official was irate after she alleged that he made sexual advances toward her and has done the same with the girl students in the institution.

She also alleged that the official was collecting fees for imparting lessons to the students, which was not what the NGO wanted.

The woman then approached the high court, complaining that she was not heard and her visa was arbitrarily cancelled, and it stayed her exit visa and asked notice to be served to the NGO’s General Secretary, the Central government, the Commissioner of the Bureau of Immigration and the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO).

The woman said that she was a one year visa, which is valid till March next year and until then she can legally stay in the country.

