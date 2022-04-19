The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed actor Dileep’s petition to either quash the FIR against him or hand over the ‘conspiracy’ case to the CBI.

Dileep is in dock over a case related to the abduction of an actress and is currently out on bail.

The ‘conspiracy’ case was lodged following a disclosure by his former friend and director Balachandrakumar that he had conspired to do away with the police officials who probed the 2017 actress abduction case in which he is main accused.

In one word the court finished the proceedings by saying that the petition stands “dismissed”.

Reacting to the verdict, Balachandrakumar said his credibility would have been hugely affected had this verdict not come.

“It was my statements which was the basis of the conspiracy case and with this verdict, all what I have said is true. Ever since I made this disclosure (in December last year) those against me (Dileep) are trying to frame me in a few cases. Now I am happy,” said Balachandrakumar.

Incidentally, the probe team had questioned Dileep for over 15 hours spread over two days.

The probe team won a moral victory when the High Court first refused to suspend the further probe and later a stay sought by the actor into the probe was also nixed.

Mohanachandran, the top police official who heads the probe team, said that the verdict gives them and the team a huge boost in confidence.

“We did our job and was waiting for the reaction from the court and we got it today and we are happy,” said Mohanachandran.

A top former police official said this verdict that came today will help the probe team in the principal case- the actress abduction case.

All through the trial in the present case, the actor’s counsel have been arguing that the fresh disclosure were cooked up by the prosecution to book the actor and to fabricate evidence against him after the probe agency failed to find any concrete evidence against Dileep in the abduction case.

A frontline south Indian heroine had complained that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 and certain scenes were filmed to blackmail her. After main accused Sunil was arrested and questioned, Dileep was accused of being the main conspirator in the case and arrested.

According to the prosecution, Dileep, who is presently out on bail after spending two months in jail, had also seen the visuals of the attack on the actress.

