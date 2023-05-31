The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation petition filed by leading industrialist Sabu M. Jacob, seeking relocation of rogue elephant ‘Arikomban’ back to Kerala.

Causing unrest among the people at Chinnakanal in Idukki district, the jumbo was, on April 29, tranquilised, fixed with a radio collar, and then relocated to Periyar Tiger Reserve.

But the present location of ‘Arikomban’ is at Cumbum in Tamil Nadu’s Theni and it gave a scare to the local residents a few days back and now moved into the forest area there.

On Wednesday, a division bench of the court dismissed the PIL, pointing out that since the Tamil Nadu government has said it will take ‘Arikomban’ into the deep forest, the petitioner’s contention that the tusker has to be brought back to Kerala is irrelevant.

“If the Tamil Nadu government has graciously taken it, why interfere with it? You don’t say in the plea, why it has to be brought in Kerala?” the bench asked orally.

It further questioned the petitioner if he had any case that the people of Tamil Nadu are treating the animal with any cruelty.

“What really is the intent of this litigation, I doubt it. They are facing more fear, our fear is lessened,” the Court said.

The PIL also sought proper medical care for the rogue elephant as well as adoption of scientific methods that cause minimum trauma while rehabilitating and relocating the tusker when captured and tranquilised.

In this regard, the bench opined that the petitioner did not have any bona fide grounds and lacked factual averments.

“What is your expertise to get into this? What is the expertise of the court to deal with the situation in Tamil Nadu? What do you think the Madras High Court is not capable of doing so? If you have any problem you or any other, you may approach the Madras High Court. We have doubts about the bona fides of your prayer. As in the person who made the prayers. Are you saying the injuries on the trunk, were caused by the acts of the Tamil Nadu government and people?” the bench asked.

Jacob is the chief coordinator of charitable society ‘Twenty-20 Association’ as well as the President of the Twenty-20 Party and the Managing Director of Kitex Garments.

He pointed out that the relocation of the tusker to the Periyar Tiger Reserve did not result in any meaningful solution to the problem as the tusker entered areas of human habitation in Tamil Nadu.

