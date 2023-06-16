INDIALIFESTYLE

Kerala HC dismisses plea for law to curb superstitious practices

NewsWire
0
0

Kerala High Court has dismissed a plea that sought directions for the state government to enact a law to curb superstitious practices like sorcery and black magic.

The petition was moved by an organisation called Kerala Yukthi Vadi Sanghom.

The plea came to be filed in light of an incident of human sacrifice in the state in which two women were killed and their bodies dismembered.

A division bench of Chief Justice S.V. Bhatti and Justice Basant Balaji dismissed the plea.

According to the petitioner, this was not the only such incident.

“Several cases of human sacrifices and other types of assaults in connection with the superstitious belief of black magic and witchcraft have come to light. For the purpose of God’s grace, financial gains, getting jobs, resolving family problems, the birth of children, and for several other desires, some people are practicing black magic and witchcraft of which people belong to the downtrodden, and the children and women are mostly the victims,” the petition stated.

The petitioner-organisation claims to have approached both Central and state governments and submitted model bills for the statute, seeking an adequate enactment of a law to combat the issue.

However, since no action was seen to be taken, the plea was moved.

The plea also sought directions to the government to consider and make a decision on the recommendation of the Law Reforms Commission report of 2019, submitted by Justice K.T. Thomas with regard to the enactment of The Kerala Prevention of Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices, Sorcery and Black Magic Bill, 2019.

The plea also pointed that there are many films, telefilms, and advertisements on television, YouTube and OTT platform that advertise superstitious practices that prompt people to indulge in such activities and hence appropriate actions must be taken.

The petitioner further prayed that advertisement of books with regard to black magic on internet sites be declared illegal.

In October last year, the state government had informed the Court that it is actively considering enacting an anti-superstition legislation.

However, since no one appeared on behalf of petitioner when the case was posted for hearing, the Court decided to dismiss it for default.

20230616-104010

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MP Cong to launch ‘talent hunt’ to identify skilful youth at...

    Hindenburg fraud type assertions are devoid of facts: Adani Group

    Ktaka AAP poses five questions to PM on Adani

    Nine MLAs take oath of office in Tamil Nadu