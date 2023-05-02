The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking a halt of the newly-launched Vande Bharat train at Tirur railway station in Malappuram district.

Dismissing the plea, the division bench said that halting points of a train are determined by the Railways and no one has a vested right to demand which station a particular train should stop at.

“Moreover, like the petitioner, if every individual or public-spirited person in every district starts clamoring or demanding a stop to be provided at a railway station of his/her choice, the purpose of setting up high-speed trains would itself be lost. Railway stops are not to be provided on demands based on personal or vested interests, especially for high-speed express trains like Vande Bharat.

“We find no reason to entertain this writ petition and the same is dismissed,” said the court, adding that the courts cannot interfere in the matter of providing stops for trains, as that is a matter purely within the discretion and jurisdiction of the Railways.

The petitioner pointed out that the failure to allot a stop at Tirur is an injustice to the people of Malappuram, causing great prejudice by ignoring their requests and demands.

However, the court dismissed the plea stating that it cannot interfere in the matter of providing stops for trains.

Incidentally, when the Kasargod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat train was passing through Tirur, it was pelted with sones. The matter is being probed by the railway police.

