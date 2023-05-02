INDIALIFESTYLE

Kerala HC dismisses plea seeking Vande Bharat train’s halt in Tirur

NewsWire
0
0

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking a halt of the newly-launched Vande Bharat train at Tirur railway station in Malappuram district.

Dismissing the plea, the division bench said that halting points of a train are determined by the Railways and no one has a vested right to demand which station a particular train should stop at.

“Moreover, like the petitioner, if every individual or public-spirited person in every district starts clamoring or demanding a stop to be provided at a railway station of his/her choice, the purpose of setting up high-speed trains would itself be lost. Railway stops are not to be provided on demands based on personal or vested interests, especially for high-speed express trains like Vande Bharat.

“We find no reason to entertain this writ petition and the same is dismissed,” said the court, adding that the courts cannot interfere in the matter of providing stops for trains, as that is a matter purely within the discretion and jurisdiction of the Railways.

The petitioner pointed out that the failure to allot a stop at Tirur is an injustice to the people of Malappuram, causing great prejudice by ignoring their requests and demands.

However, the court dismissed the plea stating that it cannot interfere in the matter of providing stops for trains.

Incidentally, when the Kasargod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat train was passing through Tirur, it was pelted with sones. The matter is being probed by the railway police.

20230502-224406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Anjali had consumed alcohol on the night of accident’

    Cervical cancer most common after breast cancer in women: AIIMS

    South stars Mahesh Babu, Khushbu, Mammootty, Mohanlal wish PM Modi

    Durand Cup 2022: Rajasthan United hold East Bengal to a goal-less...