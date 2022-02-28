Kerala HC expresses ire over CPI-M taking over Kochi roads ahead of party meet

The Kerala High Court on Monday expressed its strong displeasure in the way the ruling CPI-M has broken all rules and have taken over the streets here, ahead of their 23rd State party conference that begins Tuesday and will end on Friday.

The tough comments came from Justice Devan Ramachandran, who has been speaking tough for a while ever since a petition came before him in November last year while hearing a petition seeking police protection for removing a party flag post which was causing trouble.

On Monday, he went hammer and tongs against the manner in which the CPI-M has literally taken over the streets here and filled them with decorations and billboards highlighting the party four day meeting.

He said that a political party just cannot take things for granted and act like in a way which is causing a threat to life of the common man.

He went on to add that when a political party violates rules, the government blinks, but when a citizen does not wear a helmet, a fine is imposed and is this what the state takes pride in its famed law and order situation.

The court later asked the city corporation to produce the permission granted for placing the festoons and similar publicity materials and asked the authorities to inform the court on the progress of the removal of all such materials after the event is over.

