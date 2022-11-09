INDIA

Kerala HC issues notice to actor Dileep after prosecution moves to cancel bail

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued notice to actor Dileep, an accused in the 2017 actress abduction case, after a plea moved by the prosecution to cancel the bail granted to him in the case.

The prosecution challenged the order of the Additional Special Session Judge, Ernakulam which dismissed their plea to cancel the bail granted to Dileep by the high court in 2017, for his failing to follow the bail conditions and that he and his associates indulging in all sorts of activities, including destroying evidence and influencing prosecution witnesses.

Dileep was arrested on July 10, 2017, but he was granted bail on October 3, 2017 by the High Court.

Incidentally the actor also has secured bail in another crime based on the allegations by his former friend and film director Balachandra Kumar who alleged that Dileep had been conspiring to murder the police officers investigating the actress assault case.

This development comes at a time when the trial in the case is all set to resume after a long gap.

