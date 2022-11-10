The Kerala High Court on Thursday issued notice to Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran, D.R. Anil, Chairman of the Corporation Standing Committee, and the state government on a petition seeking a CBI probe into a letter written by the Mayor seeking list of party workers for jobs.

The petition seeks probe either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a judicial inquiry into the letter that was allegedly sent by her seeking a list of members of the CPI(M) for the appointment to various posts in the Health Division of the Municipal Corporation.

The plea was filed by G.S. Sreekumar, a former Thiruvananthapuram Corporation councillor. He sought a probe into the letters of both Rajendran and D.R. Anil as both were seeking a list of the CPI(M) members to fill the temporary jobs in the corporation.

The plea alleged that the Mayor along with the LDF Parliamentary Party Secretary Anil Ahad requested the CPI(M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan to provide the list of party members for appointment to various posts in the Health Division of the Municipal Corporation on a contract basis.

The petitioner argued that the acts of nepotism of Rajendran and Anil were against the oath taken by them at the time of swearing as Councillors of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

The counsel for the state government objected when the petitioner demanded that Rajendran be served a notice. The court did not agree and asked notices to be served to both Rajendran, Anil and the CBI, and posted the case on November 25.

