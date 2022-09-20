HEALTHINDIA

Kerala HC moved to scrap age limit for availing ART service

NewsWire
0
0

The Kerala High Court is now looking into a few petitions challenging the upper age set for men and women who wish avail services under the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act being offered by licensed clinics.

At present, the upper age which has been set is 50 for women and 55 for men and based on these petitions, the court has asked the Central government to explain why this is so prescribed and posted the case for further hearing on September 28.

Among the various petitions, was one from a couple who are both in their fifties, but have crossed the upper limit and wanted the court to hear the plea so they avail ATR services, after their request was turned down due to the present laws which came into effect from January 25 this year.

20220920-170602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global Covid caseload tops 333.5 mn

    Delhi reports no Covid death for second day running, 249 new...

    Assam imposes night curfew amid Omicron scare

    China reports human infection of H10N3 avian influenza