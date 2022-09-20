The Kerala High Court is now looking into a few petitions challenging the upper age set for men and women who wish avail services under the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act being offered by licensed clinics.

At present, the upper age which has been set is 50 for women and 55 for men and based on these petitions, the court has asked the Central government to explain why this is so prescribed and posted the case for further hearing on September 28.

Among the various petitions, was one from a couple who are both in their fifties, but have crossed the upper limit and wanted the court to hear the plea so they avail ATR services, after their request was turned down due to the present laws which came into effect from January 25 this year.

