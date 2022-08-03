The Kerala High Court has issued notice to the state’s Pinarayi Vijayan government on a plea seeking to know whether wearing a black dress and waving black flags at protests is enough to earn a ticket to jail.

This petition was based on an incident when two transgenders, wearing black dresses and walking on the road at Kochi, quite near the venue of function which Vijayan was taking part on June 11, where taken into custody by the police.

The petition argued that it was deplorable that in a democratic country, people are being taken into custody and sent to jail for protest by waving black flags or even wearing a black dress.

The court has posted the case for August 11.

Ever since gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh claimed in her confession statement that Vijayan, his wife and daughter were engaged in smuggling gold and currency, the Congress and the BJP are holding demonstrations for his resignation and their workers wave black flags whenever Vijayan moves around.

