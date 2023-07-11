INDIA

Kerala HC orders recovery of excess land held by Left-supported legislator Anwar, family

NewsWire
0
0

In a serious setback to the Pinarayi Vijayan government, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday ordered recovery of excess land held by Left backed independent legislator P.V. Anwar and his family members in violation of the Land Reforms Act.

The court expressed its ire as it had, in March 2020, ordered the government department concerned to recover the excess land held by Anwar and his family members, within six months, but nothing happened and again, it passed the same order in January last year.

Again, when nothing happened this time too, a resident of Malappuram, the district from where Anwar also hails, filed a contempt petition and the court on Tuesday spoke tough.

As counsel for the government sought 10 days time to submit its report, the court said that this is not admissible and instead asked them do it and submit its report on next Tuesday.

This setback comes for Anwar comes at a time when he has openly declared war against a section of the media and has been regularly issuing challenges and at times, threats to it.

2023071137486

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Interpol issues Red Notices against two aides of Lawrence Bishnoi

    An executive prerogative: Where the Supreme Court stands on UCC

    Hitanshu Jinsi spills the beans on his role in ‘Chashni’

    Tirunelveli in TN tense after caste-based violence; security heightened