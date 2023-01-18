INDIA

Kerala HC pulls up state govt over delay in recovery of damage from banned PFI

NewsWire
0
0

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday hauled up the Kerala government for delay in recovery of damages from banned Popular Front of India (PFI) activists who went on a rampage on September 23 in a flash shutdown called to protest the arrest of their top brass by Central agencies the previous day.

On December 23, the state had informed the court that the total damage caused to properties across the state amounted to Rs 5.20 crore.

The same day, the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) V.Venu, who was asked to be present before the court, tendered an apology for the delay and explained measures being taken by the government to recover the damages. He stated that the steps for recovery will be done before January 15 and requested a time for a month to complete all the procedures.

But on Wednesday, the court while clearly expressing its displeasure on the tardy progress asked the state government to ensure that they submit a report before the court on January 23 that all recovery procedures have been completed in the districts and posted the case for January 24.

Incidentally, it was the division bench of Justices A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and C.P. Mohammed Nias took suo motu cognisance of the proceedings against the PFI and directed all the lower courts, wherever the cases have been registered, to see that no one from it should be let out on bail unless the compensation is paid.

If the compensation is not paid, then steps should be taken to confiscate personal assets of all those who indulged in the destruction, it said.

20230118-155603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED Joint director takes VRS, likely to contest on BJP ticket

    Goa ushers in colourful Carnival festival

    Places of Worship Act: SC gives further extension to Centre for...

    Rakul Preet sizzles in ‘Mashooka’ video, motion poster out