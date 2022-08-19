INDIA

Kerala HC refuses to quash ‘conspiracy’ case against Swapna Suresh

NewsWire
0
0

The Kerala High Court on Friday refused to quash the conspiracy case registered against Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case.

In June, she made a confessional statement before a local magistrate, parts of which were revealed by her that included a mention about the role of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife and daughter in smuggling of gold and currency.

Soon after this, a case was registered against her based on the complaint of legislator K.T. Jaleel that this was a revelation to destroy peace in the state and there was a deep rooted conspiracy against the Vijayan government.

It was against this that Swapna Suresh approached the high court. On Friday in the court, the government counsel said the probe had just started and it was too premature to close the case. The court told Suresh that she can again approach the court at the appropriate time.

The counsel for Suresh said this was no setback for her as the court has said that she cannot be arrested.

“The real conspirators are Vijayan and at the moment this is no setback for Swapna as we got what we wanted and she cannot be arrested now. Let them go forward with the probe and we will deal with the things at the appropriate time,” said her counsel, Krishnaraj.

Consequent to this development, the special police team formed to unravel the ‘conspiracy’ can now go forward in their probe.

20220819-150205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maha BJP MLA Nitesh Rane surrenders, sent to 2 days police...

    ‘Communities can play key role in judicious utilisation of healthcare resources’

    Stone pelting on police convoy during Bihar panchayat polls

    Questions raised on failure of ISRO’s new rocket