INDIA

Kerala HC reserves order for probe into alleged smuggling by Vijayan and family

NewsWire
0
0

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on a petition seeking a probe into the allegations of gold and currency smuggling against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family members.

The petition was filed by Aji Krishna.

Going through the petition, the court said it is based on hearsay and the prosecution too strongly opposed the plea, pointing out that a similar petition was not admitted in the High Court in the past and hence this should also should not be admitted.

But when the petitioner further insisted, the Court said it is reserving its order.

Incidentally, gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh has been continuously alleging the involvement of the entire Vijayan family in smuggling gold and currency.

Ever since she came out with these allegations, both the Congress and the BJP have been taking pot shots at Vijayan on why he or any of his family members have not even taken step to send a legal notice against her.

20230322-174802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka govt adopts Dalit boy who faced ‘untouchability’

    Kolkata HC rejects PIL seeking removal of Bengal Guv

    Selective outrage not helping Kashmir, its people

    Achuthanandan gets conditional stay in defamation case against Chandy