The Kerala High Court on Wednesday ruled against giving the confession statement of Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, to solar scam accused Saritha Nair after she filed a petition seeking it.

It held that there was no reason for her to get the copy and dismissed her petition.

Nair’s petition was submitted before a local court in Kochi was dismissed, after which she approached the high court.

When the petition first came before the high court last month, it asked what right she had to seek Suresh’s confession statement, to which her counsel replied that Nair believed her name was mentioned in it and hence, she sought a copy.

Incidentally, ever since Suresh submitted a confession statement before a magistrate in June, she herself has revealed bits and pieces of information mentioned in it, including allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife and their daughter of indulging in malpractices.

Nair is accused of having duped several influential people to the tune of Rs 70 lakh by offering to make them business partners or by offering to install solar power units for them, and receiving advance payments for the same.

It was this solar scam which saw the then Oommen Chandy-led Congress government (2011-16) go down in a flash after the Left, then led by the CPI-M state Secretary Vijayan, went hammer and tongs against Chandy after few of his staff members were found to be close to Nair.

