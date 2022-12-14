INDIA

Kerala HC says no to arrest industrialist Sabu Jacob in caste slur case

NewsWire
0
0

In a major relief to industrialist Sabu M.Jacob, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday said the police should not arrest him in a case registered for allegedly humiliating CPI(M) legislator P.V. Sreenijin.

The case was registered against Jacob and others under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on a complaint by the legislator.

The court, while pointing out that there was no need for an arrest, Jacob and others can be questioned by the police after serving them the notice as prescribed by the law.

Jacob is also the chief coordinator of Twenty20, a local political outfit in the Ernakulam district, which presently rules in four village councils in the district, and they and Srinijin have been at loggerheads.

Jacob and others submitted that the legislator’s complaint did not have the essential ingredient of an offence under the SC/ST Act.

The complaint of the legislator was that since he hailed from a lower caste, he was being boycotted by Jacob and his political outfit, but the court ruled otherwise.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the court posted the case filed by Jacob and others to quash the FIR in the case to be taken up after the Christmas break of the court.

Jacob and the CPI(M) have not been on good terms for some time. Last year he sprang a surprise when he decided to invest over Rs 3,000 crore in Telangana and was invited by the Telangana government which brought him to Hyderabad on a chartered flight.

20221214-141204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple TV+ observes Earth Day with 3 new premieres

    Fake ‘Work from Home’ job syndicate busted; 2 arrested

    Financial assistance for homebuyers needed to enable smoother home-buying experience

    AIFF includes eminent players in electoral college for August 28 elections