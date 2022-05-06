BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Kerala HC sets aside interim order given to KSRTC as oil companies have the last laugh

NewsWire
0
0

In a jolt to the already beleaguered Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), the High Court on Friday allowed the appeals moved by state-owned Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) challenging the interim order issued in favour of KSRTC.

In the interim order, the OMCs were directed to levy the price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) at par with the price available at retail pumps temporarily.

A vacation bench of Justices C.S Dias and Basant Balaji set aside the impugned interim order passed in a petition moved by KSRTC on April 13.

Through this, the temporary relief to the KSRTC now stands withdrawn. It will now have to pay more for petroleum products at a time when they find it difficult to pay salaries to the nearly 35,000 employees.

Last month, the interim order had directed the OMCs to sell HSD to the state-run transport corporation at the same rate that is applicable at fuel retail outlets.

In March, when the fuel prices were hiked, the OMCs asked the bulk purchasers to pay more. The KSRTC then approached the High Court and on March 22, the court refused to stay the new directive of OMCs decision to increase fuel prices for bulk diesel purchase, but posted the case for detailed hearing and in April gave the interim order, which now stands withdrawn.

Consequent to the fresh order, KSRTC will have to pay Rs 14 extra for every litre of diesel, more than what is available in the retail outlets.

The public utility already which reeling under huge losses, due to the bulk purchase directive will now have to shell out around Rs 80 lakh per day.

Incidentally, the order came at a time when almost a huge majority of the nearly 5,100 schedules of the KSRTC on Friday is not operating as a section of its staff is on a strike demanding salaries on time.

Successive governments in the state have making tall promises, have done nothing concrete leaving the public utility to have a hand-to-mouth existence.

20220506-125604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FCI to do away with open storage completely by March 2022

    India’s Pharma exports grow 103% in 8 years

    Cairn Oil & Gas starts production from tight oil project in...

    RBI announces PCA framework for NBFCs, to be in place from...