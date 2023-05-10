INDIA

Kerala HC slams govt, police over murder of woman house surgeon

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday slammed the government and the police at a special sitting after hearing the news of the gruesome murder of a 22-year-old woman house surgeon while on duty.

Angered by the murder of Vandana Das when she was stabbed to death by a patient, who was brought to a hospital in Kottarakara around 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the court asked the police chief to appear online before the court on Thursday morning with a full report.

The incident occurred when a 42-year-old suspended school teacher and alleged drug addict Sandeep was brought to the hospital around 4 a.m. by the police after he created a ruckus in his house.

A medical official said Sandeep picked up a surgical blade and attacked Vandana Das multiple times when she was attending to him.

“She was given emergency treatment and shifted to a premier hospital in the capital city. Despite the best efforts, her life could not be saved,” said a senior Indian Medical Association office-bearer.

Soon after the incident the medical professionals in both the private and government sectors called for a 24 hour strike and only attended to emergency services.

