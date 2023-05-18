INDIA

Kerala HC to hear PIL seeking ban on children’s ritualistic dance on Monday

NewsWire
0
0

The Kerala High Court will, on Monday, take up a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a ban on children performing ‘Thee Chamundi Theyyam’, a customary dance that is prevalent in northern Malabar district of the state.

Theyyam is a traditional religious ritualistic practice in northern Kerala and the Thee Chamundi Theyyam is one of its forms.

Filed by an NGO Dhisha Foundation, the petition claims that this art form affects the well-being of children.

A division bench of the Court has already asked the petitioner to implead the Malabar Devasom Board and the trustees of the temple under which the dance performance is conducted.

The PIL submitted that the children selected to perform in said customary dance are from a backward community and are a relic of the feudal past.

20230518-104601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt preparing to auction 5G spectrum services this year

    The Punjabi guest did not allow Taliban to form inclusive govt

    Two Maoists killed, one nabbed in joint Maha-Chhattisgarh Police action

    Adani media arm to indirectly acquire 29.18% stake in NDTV, launch...