In wake of panic in Kerala, as five people, bitten by dogs, died after taking the anti-rabies vaccine and the rabies immunoglobulin vaccine, but the state government on Thursday said that efficacy of both was tested and they have been cleared as safe and effective.

Doubts were raised of the efficacy of these vaccines and state Health Minister Veena George wrote to the Centre. It was decided to send samples of both to be tested at the Central Drugs Laboratory in Himachal Pradesh.

George on Thursday informed the media that the tests results have come and it has been said there are no problems with its efficacy.

“We had send two batches of the rabies immunoglobulin and one batch of the anti-rabies vaccines for tests and both have been proved of standard quality,” she said.

