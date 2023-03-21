INDIA

Kerala: High-level police team to probe complaint against Swapna Suresh, Vijesh Pillai

NewsWire
0
0

The Kerala Police on Tuesday formed a high-level team to probe into the allegations levelled against gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh and Vijesh Pillai.

The complaint has been lodged by a CPI(M) party worker in Kannur.

Led by SP of Police Hemalatha, the team also has cyber experts.

Early this month, Swapna had claimed that Vijesh Pillai had approached her in Bengaluru — where she currently resides –, and offered her Rs 30 crore besides a safe passage to Malaysia to withdraw her case against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family.

Pillai had warned that if she turned down the offer, CPI(M) state secretary M.V.Govindan who was very angry, might even eliminate her, she had alleged.

While Swapna filed a case against Pillai in Bengaluru, a local level CPI(M) party leader at Taliparamba filed a case against her and Pillai stating that they were in unison to create trouble and ruin peace through these baseless allegations.

To probe into the complaint, the Kerala Police on Tuesday finalised a high-level police team and as a first step, the team will take the statement from the party worker and then proceed further.

Pillai had filed a counter complaint against Swapna refuting her allegations.

In a related development, Govindan has sent a lawyer notice to Swapna which she welcomed saying she will never ever render an apology to Govindan and fight it out.

Both the Congress and the BJP leadership have taken potshots against Vijayan and his family who are yet to send Swapna a notice despite her accusing the “first” family of having indulged in smuggling of gold and currencies. His silence means it’s an open admission of guilt, they added.

20230321-145805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Speeding car ploughs into religious procession in Chhattisgarh, kills one

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, adjoining districts

    Rahul writes to Modi, criticises govt’s Covid, vax strategy

    Allahabad HC finds oral sex with child ‘less serious’