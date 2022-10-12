INDIA

Kerala Human sacrifice case: 3 sent to 14-day judicial custody

NewsWire
0
0

A local court here on Wednesday sent three people accused of killing two women allegedly as part of a “ritualistic human sacrifice” in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, to two weeks judicial custody.

The accused couple — Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila –used to run a massage centre near Aranmula in Pathanamthitta district in their house. Their agent Mohammed Shafi had in June and September, brought the two women to the house, where they were brutally murdered by the couple.

Shafi has been named as the first accused, followed by Singh and Laila.

While Laila has been sent to the Women’s Jail, here, the other two will be housed at the Kakkanad Jail, also in Ernakulam district.

Kochi Police Commissioner C.H. Nagaraju said that the two women were killed and buried by the couple as part of the ritualistic human sacrifice.

While Singh has been a popular traditional physician (vaidyan) in the area running the massage centre for long, with Laila — his second wife — assisting him.

20221012-130805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Grenade found in east Delhi (Ld)

    Former UP minister held guilty in gangrape case

    IND v SA, 5th T20I: Pant happy with positives, Maharaj keen...

    Rajasthan cancels leaves of medical staff after dengue cases rise