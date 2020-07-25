Kerala IAS officer suspended for violating quarantine order reinstated

Thiruvananthapuram, July 25 (IANS) IAS officer Anupam Mishra, who was suspended from service in March on charge of violating home-quarantine directive, has been reinstated and posted in Alappuzha district of Kerala.

Mishra, a 2016-batch officer, had arrived in Kollam to take charge as Sub Collector in March. As he informed his superiors that he had gone abroad, he was asked to quarantine himself at his official residence in Kollam, about 70 km from here.

When officials tried to contact him later on, he was traced at his hometown Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

An official explanation was called from him, which was not accepted, after which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered for his suspension.

His reinstatement came after he submitted an apology letter for his indiscretion.

–IANS

