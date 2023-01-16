INDIA

Kerala Independent legislator Anwar being quizzed by ED

Kerala Independent legislator P.V. Anwar, who supports the ruling Left front, was being quizzed by Enforcement Directorate officials at their office here on Monday.

Anwar, who represents the Nilambur assembly constituency in Malappuram district, is known to be a businessman more than a legislator and has varied business interests, not just here but also abroad.

According to sources, this is a preliminary examination by the ED officials after receiving complaints about his interests in quarrying in Karnataka.

In the 2021 polls, Anwar secured a second straight win from Nilambur by beating Congress candidate V.V.Prakash. Prakash sadly passed away two days before the counting of votes after suffering a cardiac arrest.

