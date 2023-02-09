INDIALIFESTYLESCI-TECH

Kerala IT firm gifts gleaming C-Class Merc to ‘invaluable’ employee

NewsWire
0
0

Webandcrafts, a global IT solution provider from Koratty Infopark, on Thursday gifted a luxury Mercedes-Benz car to its oldest and invaluable employee.

This gesture is a testament to its commitment to recognising the hard work and dedication of its employees, the company said.

The recipient was Chief Creative Officer Clint Antony, who was the first employee of the company since its inception in 2012, and has been instrumental in the company’s growth and success.

The company’s management team had carefully selected employees who has demonstrated exceptional performance and dedication to the company over the last 10 years.

“Our employees are the backbone of our company and we are honoured to have such a dedicated and hardworking team. Clint has been with us since the beginning and has played a vital role in our success. We wanted to show our appreciation for his efforts and loyalty and what better way to do it than by gifting a luxurious Mercedes-Benz C-Class,” founder and CEO Abin Jose Tom said.

Starting from four employees in 2012 to over 300 employees now, Wac provides various services such as custom-made mobility solutions, e- commerce development, web and mobile applications and dynamic digital marketing strategies for its clients.

20230209-192205

