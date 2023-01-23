The second biggest ally of the Congress-led Opposition in Kerala, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), cried foul over the way its top youth leader was arrested by the police on Monday.

P.K. Firoz, a firebrand youth wing leader of the IUML was taken into custody by the police soon after he finished his prayers and came out from a prayer hall here.

Firoz was allegedly involved in the unruly incidents that took place last week, when the youth wing of the IUML took out a protest to the State Secretariat against the various wrong policies of the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

On the day of the protest, there were clashes between the police and the protesters and stones were thrown by both.

After the protests got over, the police had registered cases against 100 people and so far have arrested 28 protesters.

Veteran IUML legislator P.K. Kunhalikutty flayed the Pinarayi Vijayan government for trying to use the police to contain protests that break out naturally.

“This is not the way to deal with protests. One can’t put us down by the use of police. We strongly condemn the arrest of Firoz and the others,” said Kunhalikutty.

The police are currently questioning Firoz. He will be produced before a court and will be remanded like the 28 others.

Firoz, who contested the 2021 assembly polls from Tanur constituency in Malappuram district, lost to State Sports Minister V. Abdurahman by a meagre 985 votes.

