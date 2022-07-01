The Kerala unit of the Janata Dal (S) has apparently run into a spot of bother, after its national leadership decided to support the NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu.

Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had indicated that the JD (S) would back Murmu, leaving the Kerala unit in trouble.

In Kerala, the JD (S) has two legislators in the 140-member Kerala Assembly and is an ally of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government.

Its nominee K.Krishnankutty is a cabinet minister holding the portfolio of Electricity.

State supremo of the JD (S) in Kerala is Mathew T.Thomas, also a legislator, and he has said that there is no confusion on whom to vote and will announce the decision after speaking with the party’s national leadership.

It’s certain that the two-member JD (S) will be voting for the joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, as any aberration in it would be very costly for them as both the ruling Left and the Congress-led opposition would be voting for Sinha.

In Kerala, the BJP-led NDA has no representation in the Kerala Assembly.

