BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Kerala: Juvenile fishing of threadfin breams caused Rs 178 cr loss

NewsWire
0
0

Juvenile fishing practice continues to be a major challenge in Kerala’s marine fisheries sector, and juvenile fishing of threadfin breams has caused a loss of Rs 178 crore, a report of the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), here said.

The CMFRI report pointed out that 31 per cent of the threadfin breams (Kilimeen) caught from the Kerala coast last year were juveniles (below the Minimum Legal Size-MLS).

“This has incurred a loss of Rs 178 crore to the sector, while juvenile fishing of Indian oil sardine caused a loss of Rs 137 crore, the report said.

Presenting the report, CMFRI Principal Scientist T M Najmudeen said that in 2022, juvenile fishing was increasingly reported during the trawling ban period as against the previous years.

“However, the unscientific practice is on a declining trend ever since the MLS was implemented in the state,” said Najmudeen.

In a case study done in threadfin breams to analyse the impact of the MLS implementation on Kerala’s marine fisheries, the CMFRI found that standing stock biomass, yield and recruitment numbers of this fish had a substantial increase of 27 per cent, 47 per cent and 64 per cent respectively after the regulation was put in place.

A significant percentage of sharks (82 per cent) which are not covered by the MLS regulations, caught off the Kerala coast last year were below their size at first maturity.

According to CMFRI, the sector incurs a loss of Rs 4,54000 when fishing one tonne of juvenile oil sardines.

Refraining from exploiting the young stocks would not only help fishermen increase their income but also aid in reviving the fishery, said Najmudeen.

Stakeholders demanded that the MLS regulations be implemented across the country besides extending a special package provided to compensate for the loss while abstaining from juvenile fishing.

20230615-165002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Equities rise in early trade; Sensex gains nearly 200 pts

    Adani companies AGEL, ATL declare energy compact goals as part of...

    SEBI: Many Mumbai IT defaulters operated from dingy ‘chawls’!

    Google Meet users can now see speaker notes while presenting Slides