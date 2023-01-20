ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kerala law student, who misbehaved with actress Aparna, suspended

NewsWire
0
0

Ernakulam Law College student, who had misbehaved with National Award-winning actress Aparna Balamurali during her campus visit to promote her upcoming film, was suspended for a week on Friday.

 

Early this week, the second year student Vishnu, during a function organised at the College campus as part of promotion of film, ‘Thankam’ suddenly rushed to the stage, handed a flower to Aparna who was sitting, shook hands before forcing her up and putting his hands on her shoulder for a photo.

Later, on the stage, an office-bearer said “sorry” at which the student again approached the actress for a handshake, but she refused.

A video of this incident shows Aparna trying to move away from the student.

After the video turned viral, the Ernakulam Law College Union apologised for the boy’s behaviour but as the encore increased, it suspended him from the college for a week.

In an apology, the Union said it “deeply sorry” for the incident which has hurt the actress, saying it is being viewed as a very “grave” issue.

The 27-year-old actress won the National award for her role in the Tamil film “Soorarai Pottru”.

20230120-144203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Video captures wheelchair-bound Kapil Sharma hurling ‘abuse’ at photographers

    Rajat Kapoor’s ‘RK/Rkay’ is a thorough entertainer (IANS Rating: ****)

    Meera Jasmine opens Instagram account, posts still from comeback movie ‘Makal’

    Chef Vikas Khanna says very few women chefs became popular as...