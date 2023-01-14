INDIA

Kerala lawyer’s decomposed body found in flat

The body of a 42-year-old woman lawyer was found in a decomposed state at her flat in Thrissur on Saturday.

As Namitha Shobana, who worked at a law firm in Thrissur, was not reporting for her work since Monday and not receiving calls, police was informed.

When the police reached her flat, her neighbours complained of foul smell emanating from her house.

The police broke open the front door and found her decomposed body lying in the bathroom.

She was a divorcee and living alone in the flat.

The police moved the body to the state-run hospital and are awaiting post-mortem report to identify the cause of the death.

