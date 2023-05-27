Two allies of the ruling Left front in Kerala began a sparring session as the rogue wild tusker called Arikomban, relocated from Chinnakanal in Idukki to Periyar Tiger Reserve near Tamil Nadu border on Saturday morning, was seen terrorising residents at Cumbum town in Tamil Nadu.

The third biggest ally of the ruling Left here, Kerala Congress (M) top leader Jose K. Mani described the relocation of Arikomban as a failed operation.

“This is nothing but an invited disaster as even in other parts of the world, this relocation operation has turned out to be a failure. The need of the hour is to rewrite the Wildlife laws,” said Mani, a member of the Rajya Sabha as he was reacting to the news that Arikomban has reached Cumbum, close to the popular wild life sanctuary and tourist place in Kerala, Thekkady.

Incidentally the Forest and Wildlife Minister A. K. Saseendran represents the NCP and reacting to Mani’s barbs, he said the relocation operation cannot be termed as a failed operation.

“The trouble started after elephant lovers approached the judiciary. The department’s plan was not to drive away the elephant into the forests. At the moment the said elephant is located in Tamil Nadu and our officials are regularly in touch with them,” said Saseendran.

The reason Mani’s party is up in arms is that their strongholds are areas that are closer to the forests in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Kozhikode districts and have come under severe attacks from tigers, elephants and wild gaurs, causing loss of lives and huge damage to crops.

As Arikomban was creating ruckus in Cumbum, came the news that a tiger is on the prowl in Pathanamthitta district causing a scare among the villagers at Vadeserikara.

Local legislator Pramod Narayan who belongs to the Kerala Congress (M) slammed the Forest department and said if a wild animal makes life miserable for human beings, then it should be shot and wish it happens here.

Meanwhile at Kozhikode, a rubber tapper who was doing his job was attacked by a gaur and caused serious injuries. He is presently under treatment at a hospital.

