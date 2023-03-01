The Congress-led UDF fared well while the CPI(M)-led LDF lost six seats in the local body polls, result of which was announced on Wednesday.

While the UDF regained five seats, one went to the BJP in the by-election to the 28 wards.

Popularity of the Pinarayi Vijayan government that has come under huge flak on several issues appears to be on the wane. The Left was able to retain 13 and regain one.

Incidentally, it was the same last year too when the results to various wards were announced which saw the Left losing.

The present elections were held in 28 wards spread over in 12 of the 14 districts.

Reacting to the bypoll result, Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan called it a victory of the UDF against the arrogance of Vijayan.

“It’s true that Vijayan was able to retain power at the 2021 Assembly polls, but that was not a license to do anything without taking into account the feelings of the people. The people when they got the opportunity to teach Vijayan a lesson, they did that. This is going to be the pattern for all upcoming polls,” said Vijayan.

