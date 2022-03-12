HEALTHINDIA

Kerala logs 1,088 new Covid cases with TPR at 4.93%

By NewsWire
0
0

The daily Covid cases in Kerala have been declining consistently in the past weeks and on Saturday 1,088 new cases were registered, while the test positivity rate stood at 4.93 per cent, said a statement from Health Minister Veena George.

While 2,037 recoveries were reported, for the first time in several months the total number of active cases fell below 10,000 to 9,530.

There was just one Covid death for the day taking the total death toll in the state to 66,793 so far.

On the vaccination front 100 per cent (2.69 crore) have had one dose, of which 87 per cent (2.32 crore) have taken both the doses.

Likewise in the above aged 15 to 18 years 78 per cent (11.99 lakh) have been given one dose, while 43 per cent (6.56 lakh) have now received their second dose also.

20220312-191402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.