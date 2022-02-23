HEALTH

Kerala logs 5,023 Covid case, TPR at 8.15%

By NewsWire
0
0

Kerala continues to breathe easy as the daily Covid tally and the test positivity rate (TPR) continue to fall, with the state seeing 5,023 new cases on Wednesday and TPR was 8.15 per cent, Health Minister Veena George said in a statement.

While there were 11,077 recoveries, the state has 47,354 active cases, of which 6.6 per cent were in hospitals.

Another 13 Covid deaths were reported, taking the total death tally to 64,591.

Of the above 18-year-olds, 100 per cent (2.69 crore) have had one dose, of which 86 per cent (2.30 crore) have taken both, and in the 15-18 years group, 76 per cent (11.73 lakh) have been given one dose, while 29 per cent (4.41 lakh) have now received their second dose also.

20220223-184406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.