Kerala on Saturday recorded 719 new Covid cases, one of the lowest in several months, so was the test positivity rate which was 3.55 per cent, said a statement from Health Minister Veena George.

The day also saw 915 recoveries taking the total active cases to 6,148, of which 10.7 per cent of the patients were being treated at various hospitals in the state.

Five Covid deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll in the state to 67,315.

On the vaccination front 100 per cent (2.69 crore) have had one dose, of which 87 per cent (2.33 crore) have taken both the doses.

Likewise in the above aged 15 to 18 years, 79 per cent (12.04 lakh) have been given one dose, while 45 per cent (6.93 lakh) have now received their second dose also.

