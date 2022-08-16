INDIA

Kerala Lok Ayukta Bill issue: Now CPI wants discussion on amendments

With Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan not signing the 11 Ordinances for re-promulgation, which includes the Lok Ayukta Ordinance, the CPI — the second biggest ally in the ruling Pinarayi Vijayan government — on Tuesday also put its foot down and wanted a discussion to it.

Early this year, the Vijayan government had issued an ordinance curtailing the powers of the Lok Ayukta.

At a cabinet meeting held here on Tuesday, two CPI Ministers, K.Rajan and P.Prasad, expressed their reservation, after their party came under attack for meekly succumbing to Vijayan’s direction on the Lok Ayukta Bill issue.

Sources said after the demand put up by the CPI ministers, a miffed Vijayan said this “issue can be discussed at length” and closed the matter at the cabinet meeting.

Later, CPI secretary Kanam Rajendran when quizzed by the media on the development, asked the media to raise the same question after the Bill is passed in the Assembly.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said under no circumstances will they allow the Assembly to pass this Bill which curtails the powers of the Lok Ayukta.

As the Ordinance will lapse now, Lok Ayukta will get back all its powers. The Lok Ayukta is all set to pronounce its verdict against Vijayan for misutilisation of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

