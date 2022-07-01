A POCSO court near Kerala’s Kochi has sentenced a 55-year-old madrasa teacher to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually exploiting his 11-year- old student.

The case was registered on January 19, 2020 by the Thadyitaparambu Police station in Ernakulam district under various charges of sexual exploitation and other similar charges.

Though the court handed down a 67 years jail term, it, however, said since there are multiple charges, each carrying a separate term of imprisonment, in all, the convicted teacher Aliyar need to serve 20 years in prison.

The boy first told his friends, who reported the matter to the school authorities where he was studying and they, in turn, reported the matter to ChildLine officials, who took up the matter with the local police.

