INDIA

Kerala man chops wife’s hand

NewsWire
0
0

A Kerala man on Friday severed the hand of his wife and slashed the fingers of the other hand using a knife in a fit of rage over a domestic quarrel.

The incident occurred at Kanakary near Kottayam around 0930 a.m., said local village councillor.

For the past few days there has been a tiff between Pradeep and his wife Manju, locals said.

Pradeep is known for his alcoholic tendencies and there have been skirmishes between the couple in the past. After every fight, he used to apologise and promise to behave, but soon returned to his quarrelsome nature.

“As soon as I heard of the incident, I reached their home and saw Manju lying in a pool of blood. Manju was immediately rushed to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. We are told that the surgery is going on with the doctors trying to attach the severed hand,” said the councillor.

The couple has a 13-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl.

When Pradeep was attacking his wife, their daughter tried to intervene and suffered minor injuries.

Pradeep fled the scene on a two-wheeler and the police have launched a manhunt to nab him.

20221014-132002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2.44 lakh people perform Amarnath Yatra in 24 days

    AAP accuses Delhi L-G Saxena of money laundering during demonetisation

    TN tribal students suffer due to delay in receiving ST certificate

    ‘Na Mangu Sona Chandi’: Why India’s smallest state is being in...