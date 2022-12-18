INDIA

Kerala man who hacked partner to death found hanging in jail

NewsWire
0
0

A person, accused of hacking his partner to death here, was found hanging in the toilet of the district jail here on Sunday.

Rakesh (49) was in a live-in relationship with Sindhu (48) on Thursday hacked her to death in broad daylight on a busy road.

Sindhu had multiple injuries on her neck and hands and died on the spot. Rakesh was later arrested by the police and remanded to judicial custody.

Police said that he was displaying mental imbalance immediately after his arrest.

Rakesh and Sindhu were both married earlier and were classmates in a local school. They were staying together for the past 12 years. Recently Rakesh was estranged from Sindhu and she was living with her sister while Rakesh was staying alone.

Questions have been raised as to why Rakesh was not given proper security at the jail even after he was showing mental imbalances. A former police officer, who did not want to be named, told IANS, “Police have said that Rakesh was showing mental imbalances ever since he was taken into custody. Then why were the jail authorities were callous about him. There should have been a round-the-clock watch on the prisoner as such people are prone to suicide and other acts.”

20221218-104804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid TPR in Kerala jumps to 13.49% as 22,040 turn positive

    Despite Guj govt claims, edible oil prices rose by more than...

    Ahead of Quad summit, Japan sounds alarm about China’s intent

    Hospital refuses admission to Trinamool’s Anubrata Mandal