Alex Chandy, younger brother of two-time former Congress Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, has sought urgent intervention of Kerala government-constituted medical board in the treatment of his brother at a Bengaluru hospital.

He has written a letter to state Health Minister Veena George in this regard.

It was a letter from Alex in February which reportedly forced the Pinarayi Vijayan government to form a medical team following allegations of inadequate treatment to Chandy.

Since February, Chandy has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru and Alex’s letter now expresses concerns and doubts if proper scientific medical treatment is now being given to his brother.

“I seek the urgent intervention of you to ensure that the Kerala government constituted medical team looks into the ongoing treatment protocol given to my brother and suggest what needs to be done. There should be an arrangement done so the progress of his health condition gets intimated on a daily basis to the Chief Minister and Health Minister,” wrote Alex.

The former Chief Minister has not been keeping well since 2019 and had to undergo laser surgery for a throat ailment at a Germany hospital.

He was under treatment at a multi-specialty hospital in Bengaluru last year but had returned to Thiruvananthapuram on January 1 and was to return after some days, but failed to do so, leading to a confusion.

When his younger brother and 41 others wrote to Vijayan expressing concerns, things started to move and a special team of government medical professionals was constituted.

Soon, he was taken to a private hospital and was diagnosed with pneumonia.

After a few days of treatment, Chandy’s health condition improved and on Sunday, was taken on an AICC chartered flight to Bengaluru.

