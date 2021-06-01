Kerala’s new Industries Minister P. Rajiv was on Tuesday admitted to the state-run Medical College Hospital here after testing positive for Covid-19, official sources said.

He is the first Minister in the second Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet who has been infected with the virus.

Tuesday is the fourth day that the 140 member Assembly has been in session, with the State Budget to be presented on Friday by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal.

Following the surge in cases, the session will now end on June 10 instead of the initial date of June 14.

Also on Tuesday, CPI-M legislator J. Stephen also tested positive for Covid.

Earlier, several Kerala ministers, including Vijayan and state Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunilkumar, had also been infected with the virus.

