INDIA

Kerala: Minor girl, man, both relatives, found hanging

The bodies of a 14-year-old girl and 24-year-old man, both relatives, and missing since past three days, were found hanging from a tree in Kerala’s Palakkad district on Wednesday.

The girl’s family had registered a complaint with the local police after she did not return to her house.

Though the police did their best to locate the girl and Renjith, they failed to do it and were on the trail.

The bodies of the girl and Renjith were found hanging from a tree.

The local police have registered a case of unnatural death.

The two were close and the family of the girl had objected to their relationship.

The girl was a bright active student and member of the Student Police Cadet programme at her school.

20230517-102201

