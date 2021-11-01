A 22-year-old mother, Anupama on Monday filed a habeas corpus petition before the Kerala High Court seeking to recover her four-day old child which has gone missing for the past one year.

The mother, Anupama, an SFI activist is the granddaughter of one of the topmost yesteryear CPI-M leaders in the state capital, and her husband Ajith, is also a worker of the CPI-M backed youth wing.

The couple was forced to approach the media after their pleas to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, State Police Chief, their party leaders and several other agencies went unheard. It was only after the media took up the case that things started to move for them.

According to sources, it’s now alleged that the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) had given in adoption the baby boy of the couple to an Andhra Pradesh couple last year.

In the habeas corpus plea filed by Anupama, she has alleged that their baby boy was forcefully taken away from her, when he was just four days old and she herself was recovering from a caesarean operation in October last year.

She has pointed out that her parents and four others known to her father were behind this and now she wants to get her child back.

In a related development, a Family Court in the state capital which last week stayed all the adoption procedures of the baby boy to the Andhra couple, asked the CWC to file an affidavit on what exactly had happened in the case and posted it for further hearing for November 20.

The court also pointed out that if required a DNA test also could be done. It also came down heavily on the CWC, which admitted that its license for adoption had expired and the process for renewing it was underway.

