The Kerala government is set to raise salaries and allowances of the legislators and ministers for which a one-man judicial commission has been appointed.

A decision to this effect was taken at the weekly cabinet meeting held here on Wednesday. Justice (rtd) Ramachandran Nair was appointed and asked to submit his report in six months.

Kerala has 140 legislators and one nominated legislator.

Currently, every legislator gets a minimum monthly salary of Rs 70,000 and goes up to Rs 90,000 which includes allowances.

The last hike was effected in 2018.

20220727-133604