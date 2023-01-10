T.N.Prathapan, the Congress Lok Sabha member from Thrissur, is the latest to have expressed his desire not to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Prathapan, a three-time legislator, had taken a break from electoral politics in 2016 and returned to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Thrissur which he won. On Tuesday, he expressed his desire not be considered for a second term in the Lower House.

“I feel that I was able to spend more time with the people while being a legislator. I have informed the party that I need not be considered again for this seat,” said Prathapan.

Incidentally, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress-led UDF bagged 19 of the 20 seats, while the CPI-M could manage just one.

Adoor Prakash, who represents the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency when he won the polls, was a sitting legislator and by now he has made his intentions clear that he would not prefer a second term.

Despite completiong a hat-trick of wins from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, Shashi Tharoor has also stated that he wishes to devote more time in the state.

State Congress president K.Sudhakaran has also made his intent clear that he is not keen to contest his sitting Lok Sabha seat in Kannur.

A first time Lok Sabha member from the Kasargod (northern most district) seat, Raj Mohan Unnithan, who hails from the state capital city says it would be better to fight the 2026 Assembly polls, than the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Anto Antony and M.K.Raghavan have completed a hat-trick of wins from their respective constituencies – Pathanamthitta and Kozhikode, but so far have not spoken about their minds, while 60-year-old Kodikunnil Suresh a seven time Lok Sabha member, known for his closeness to the Gandhi family, however is unlikely to dabble in state politics, as all along he has been plying his trade in Delhi.

A media critic on condition of anonymity said Congress leaders are known for having a liking to posts and at the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, sitting legislators who were fielded felt that the Congress led UPA would regain power and had hoped to become Minister’s.

” But that failed and now perhaps those who wish to return have Alost hopes to form a government at the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, while they are more confident that in 2026 assembly polls, the Congress will return to office and can expect to get important posts,” said the critic who did not wished to be identified.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan said it’s the party that decides who should contest and who should not. All that’s being seen or heard means nothing as the party has not taken any decision.

20230110-143602