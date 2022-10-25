ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kerala music band to initiate legal proceedings against ‘Kanthara’ makers

NewsWire
0
0

Kerala’s noted music band, ‘Thaikudam Bridge’ has stated that it would take legal recourse against super-hit movie “Kanthara”, accusing the makers of resorting to plagiarism and that its song “Varaha Roopam” had been a copy of their song “Navarasam”.

Thaikudam Bridge said: “We would like our listeners to know that Thaikudam Bridge is in no way or form associated with ‘Kanthara’. The unavoidable similarities between our IP ‘Navarasam’ and ‘Varaha Roopam’ in terms of audio is therefore a blatant infringement of copyright laws. From our standpoint, the line between ‘Inspired’ and ‘Plagiarised’ is distinct and indisputable and therefore, we will be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this. There has been no acknowledgment of our rights over the content and the song is propagated as an original piece of work by the movie’s creative team.”

“Kanthara” is about to reach the Rs 200 crore bracket and has been getting overwhelming responses from critics and viewers alike.

Thaikudam Bridge has also requested fellow artists to raise awareness in protecting their creative rights. The music band has also appealed to their listeners to spread the word on plagiarism.

“Kanthara” music director, B. Ajneesh Loknath in a social media post said that it was not copied and that the song has similarities because it is the same raga. The song sung by Sai Vignesh has more than 1 crore viewers within days of its release.

The movie is written and directed by Rishabh Shetty who also plays the main role in it. Saptami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Manasi Sudheer, Kishore, Naveen D. Patil, Swaraj Shetty and others plays the major roles in the movie.

20221025-195806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali, Himesh Reshamiyaa back as judges for ‘Superstar...

    Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Bheemla Nayak’ backs off from Sankranthi release race

    After ‘Dear Comrade’, Raj Arjun back in Telugu sphere with web...

    Sumukhi Suresh, Biswa Kalyan Rath coming up with new web series...