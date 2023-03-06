INDIALIFESTYLE

Kerala Muslim couple to re-marry after 29 years so their girls can inherit

NewsWire
0
0

On International Women’s Day on March 8, a unique “marriage” will be seen in Kerala’s Kasargod district where a couple married for nearly 29 years will solemnise their union again – for sake of their three daughters.

Present at the marriage at the Hosdurg sub-registrar office will be their three girls besides their family members and friends.

C. Shukkur, an eminent lawyer from Kasargod, married Dr Sheena in October 1994 and their wedding was conducted by Indian Union Muslim League’s supreme leader Panakkad Syed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal.

However, the marriage was under the Sharia law and according to the Muslim Personal Law, daughters get only two-thirds of the share of their father’s property, with the rest going to his brothers.

The couple, in order to ensure that their hard-earned property should go to their children only, will marry again under the Special Marriage Act which states that the succession to the property of any person solemnised under it will be governed by the Indian Succession Act.

Sheena is a former Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Kottayam-headquartered Mahatma Gandhi University.

20230306-161806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Netflix backs Johnny Depp’s film comeback post-defamation trial

    R’sthan Cong chief terms Maharana Pratap ‘power hungry’, BJP demands apology

    Ashish Mishra walks out of jail

    BJP meet on Wednesday to finalise candidates for Assembly polls