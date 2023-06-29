INDIA

Kerala Muslims celebrate Eid in style, with UCC under attack

Muslims across Kerala celebrated Eid on Thursday with religious fervour and traditional gaiety but not without condemning the Centre’s statements on Uniform Civil Code.

Right from early morning, the people in their traditional attire could be seen hurrying to the mosques and Eidgahs which had separate enclosures for women.

The famed Palayam Mosque located a stone’s throw from the State Secretariat here was crowded with the Imam Dr V.P. Suhaib Moulavi demanding that the Centre dump the UCC as it infringes and violates the Constitution.

“There should be no attempt to take away the religious rights of the people. The Centre should desist from this,” said the Moulavi.

Incidentally, the Muslim population in Kerala accounts for 26 per cent of the 3.30 crore state population.

2023062931102

