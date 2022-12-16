INDIA

Kerala official suspended over ‘derogatory’ remark against defence personnel

An official attached to Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited, (Supplyco), has been suspended for making an “objectionable” remark against the defence personnel.

Sujoy Kumar was placed under suspension for likening the defence personnel to dogs while reacting to a social media post.

The post, shared last month, had gone viral evoking sharp criticism and cries for strict action against him. The department then launched a probe into the incident.

Supplyco is a government company which does timely interventions in the retail market to control prices of essential commodities.

